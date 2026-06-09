Three arrested in connection with string of armed robberies | THE DAILY HERALD

Officers discovered a firearm inside a car

PHILIPSBURG–Police have arrested three suspects, including a 14-year-old minor, in connection with a series of armed robberies targeting businesses in the Cay Hill, Cul-de-Sac and Philipsburg areas over the past two weeks.

The arrests followed an armed robbery reported at approximately 8:00pm on Monday, June 8, at a Chinese restaurant in Cay Hill. According to the Police Force of St. Maarten KPSM, two suspects dressed in dark clothing entered the establishment and allegedly robbed the business at gunpoint before fleeing the scene.

Responding officers were informed that the suspects matched the description of individuals believed to have been involved in an armed robbery at a restaurant on Bush Road one day earlier.

Police immediately launched a search of the surrounding area. During the operation, officers received information indicating that the suspects were travelling in a small blue or red vehicle.

Shortly thereafter, police located and stopped a small blue vehicle on Blyden Drive in Cul-de-Sac. During a search of the vehicle, officers discovered a firearm, a quantity of narcotics and several items of black clothing believed to be relevant to the investigation.

The driver, identified by police as 21-year-old G.R.C.B., was arrested on the spot. The firearm, clothing and suspected narcotics were confiscated as evidence.

According to KPSM, the woman later informed investigators that she had been in the company of two male relatives who were at a nearby apartment.

Officers subsequently proceeded to the apartment, where they encountered two males matching the descriptions of the suspects involved in the Cay Hill robbery. The individuals, identified by their initials H.A.S.-G., 19, and N.Z.P.-P., 14, were arrested without incident.

All three suspects were transported to the Philipsburg Police Station, where they remain in custody for questioning.

Detectives are continuing their investigation to determine the extent of the suspects' involvement in a number of recent armed robberies involving supermarkets, restaurants and guest houses in various districts.

KPSM commended the swift response of officers, which resulted in the arrest of the suspects and the recovery of what police described as key evidence.

The police also used the opportunity to remind parents and guardians of the importance of monitoring the activities and associations of minors, noting that early intervention can help prevent young people from becoming involved in criminal activity.

Anyone with information related to these robberies is urged to contact KPSM at 542-2222 or the anonymous tip line at 9300.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/three-arrested-in-connection-with-string-of-armed-robberies