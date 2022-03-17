Three arrested in Saba for assault | THE DAILY HERALD

Police station



SABA–Three persons were arrested recently in Saba for assault. The first arrest involved a 24-year-old woman with the initials S.C.H. who was arrested on Sunday, March 13, around 12:15am. H. was arrested for attempted assault and assault with a weapon.

A 38-year-old man with initials A.A.L. was also arrested for assault with a weapon. Both suspects were involved in a fight on Lambert Hassell Road in Windwardside, Saba.

On Tuesday, March 15, a 33-year-old man with initials C.A.W. was also arrested in Saba for aggravated assault with a weapon and threats. During a fight, the suspect had assaulted a man to such an extent that the victim had to be airlifted for further medical treatment, the Caribbean Netherlands Police Force KPCN said in a press release on Wednesday.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/three-arrested-in-saba-for-assault