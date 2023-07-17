Three contractors’ teams busy upgrading social housing units | THE DAILY HERALD

A newly renovated home on Belvedere Estate. (SMHDF photo)

BELVEDERE–A year of preventative property maintenance has been worthwhile for St. Maarten Housing Development Foundation (SMHDF). “We can truly say that the current approach of renovating our rental units and at the same time introducing preventative methods is very rewarding,” said general director Helen Salomons.

The two-track approach was chosen to create a baseline for the implementation of a multi-year maintenance plan all of the houses that fall under SMHDF management. To reach a certain level of quality, SMHDF has been making structural improvements to all of its rental units spread around various neighbourhoods, starting with those in the most dire condition.

“For the past several months, three teams of contractors have been working diligently inside SMHDF homes, bringing them up to date with a host of new fixtures and fittings,” Salomons said. “Work is progressing also on the façade of buildings, with many homes receiving re-plastered walls and a new coat of paint for a fresh new look.”

In the framework of the organisation’s three-year strategy, 35% of all properties have been completely refurbished, Salomons said. “This was achieved without jeopardising the safety of tenants and residents in any way.”

Vacant properties are being made available as temporary accommodation for couples and families while their homes are being upgraded.

“Some families have been granted permission to remain in their homes with workmen working around them as best they can,” Salomons said. “This is not an ideal situation, but it demonstrates how much we are prepared to work with our tenants to accommodate their needs, get the necessary work done and move to the next project.”

SMHDF will carry out scheduled maintenance on properties each year to mitigate against last-minute rushed work-orders and minimise maintenance cost. “Our attention is focused on a continuing home repair and maintenance programme aimed at keeping our social housing stock looking as good as new for years to come and long after our major renovation strategy comes to an end,” Salomons said.

The ultimate goal, he said, “is to maintain a well-structured workflow, reduce maintenance complaints and promote proactive action in order to greatly reduce unplanned downtime of SMHDF rental units.”

In acknowledgement of its latest commitment to its tenants, Salomons asked in return that the same tenants make good on their rental payments in the knowledge that the affordable rents they pay ultimately go back into the organisation’s repair programme. “Timely payment of rent will benefit the tenants themselves through the elevation of the rental unit repairs and renovation project currently underway,” Salomons advised.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/three-contractors-teams-busy-upgrading-social-housing-units