Three COVID-19-related deaths reported Monday | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–The Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor VSA reported three COVID-19-related deaths on Monday, September 27.

VSA Minister Omar Ottley extended his heartfelt sympathy to the families and friends of the victims who passed away. He wished strength and prayers to the families during this time.

Twenty-two persons have tested positive for COVID-19 and 28 persons have recovered, bringing the total number of active cases to 157. The total number of confirmed cases is 4,235.

Collective Prevention Services (CPS) is monitoring 150 persons in home isolation. Seven patients are hospitalised at St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC). The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 has increased to 66.

The number of persons recovered since the first case surfaced in St. Maarten has increased to 4,012. There are 108 persons in quarantine based on contact-tracing investigations carried out by CPS.

The VSA Airport Health Team in collaboration with Health Care Laboratory St. Maarten (HCLS) has tested 3,719 travellers arriving at Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) and CPS has tested 41,509 persons throughout the community.

CPS assures that as the numbers continue to fluctuate, it will continue to actively execute its contact-tracing measures.

Ottley continues to encourage everyone to wear a mask, reduce social contacts and sanitise or wash hands frequently.

