Three Juniors, four Seniors in Carnival Queen Pageants | THE DAILY HERALD

The Senior Carnival Queen contestants (clockwise from top left): Tatiana Illis, Judith Lalanne, Jessy Gumbs and Keisy Quant.

PHILIPSBURG–St. Maarten Carnival Development Foundation (SCDF) has announced seven participants in its upcoming Carnival 2025 pageants. Three young ladies will compete in the Junior Carnival Queen Pageant and four will compete in the Senior Carnival Queen Pageant.

Both events will be held as pre-Carnival events at Aleeze Convention Center on April 13. The pageants are again being coordinated by pageant organisation Essence and Mind on behalf of SCDF.

The three Junior Carnival Queen contestants are Je Neeya Prescod, Jerwenda Felices Lee and Arianna Davelaar.

The four Senior Carnival Queen contestants are Tatiana Illis, Judith Lalanne, Keisy Quant and Jessy Gumbs.

“We are very excited about the pageants. Their names and pictures were revealed on Wednesday and the love has been real,” Essence and Mind Director Paula Gordon said. “We are particularly happy to be able to host a Senior Carnival Pageant, which we have not done in a few years.”

The contestants will now start their individual fundraising efforts, training and public appearances.

SCDF is asking the public to support the contestants’ fundraising initiatives.

“Every little bit helps. We would be grateful for your generosity in assisting the girls on their journey,” SCDF said in a press release on Thursday.

