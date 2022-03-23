Three lists confirmed to contest final round of Territorial Council election | THE DAILY HERALD

Hotel de la Collectivité

MARIGOT–Three lists are now confirmed for the second and final round of the Territorial Council election to be held Sunday, March 27.

Reduced from five a week ago, the three parties are now Team Gibbs (Daniel Gibbs), and the re-shuffled lists of Rassemblement Saint-Martinois (RSM) (Louis Mussington) and Generation Hope (Jules Charville).

Following negotiations over the last couple of days between the parties, RSM has now taken on board five members of Valérie Damaseau’s Alternative party, with Damaseau herself in eighth position on the RSM list. As the former President of St. Martin Tourism Office, it was understood she will be keen to reprise her role in promoting the destination if RSM is elected.

Jules Charville’s Generation Hope has integrated 10 members from Saint-Martin Avec Vous (Jacques Hamlet) and L’Avenir Saint-Martin (Yawo Nyuiadzi) to form a strong coalition.

“It is true that I did not intend to return for a second round, but I heard the very strong will of the population and my voters,” said Hamlet, head of the list of Saint-Martin Avec Vous in the first round. “This decision to join the alliance formed with Hope and Avenir Saint-Martin is a choice of heart and reason, in the best interest of Saint-Martin.”

Nyuiadzi added: “We were particularly convinced by Generation Hope’s desire to make fraternity and living together a cardinal virtue of the next governance. We also agreed on a strong desire to make regional planning and economic development, through tourism and digital, a real asset for St. Martin.”

Charville praised Hamlet and Nyuiadzi and their teams for “having understood that what unites us is greater than what could drive us apart.”

He added: “Ours is the list of unity presented by our three teams, but above all wanted by a majority of voters (nearly 40 per cent), who came together on strong common points of the programme, as well as around the idea that St. Martin must finally enter an era of stability, maturity and trust, beyond egos.

“Our priorities remain to rebuild trust to make St. Martin a success, to enhance the value of the Collectivité staff, to work on a real living together to bring back the ‘Friendly Island’ spirit, to fight against corruption and to propose an economic, human and sustainable development plan for St. Martin,” Charville concluded in Hope’s press release.

Team Gibbs is the only party not to have entered into any alliances. The party is composed of: 1. Daniel Gibbs, 2. Melissa Nicolas-Rembotte, 3. Philipe Philidor, 4. Marie Dominique-Ramphort, 5. Alain Gros-Desormeaux, 6. Pascale Alix-Laborde, 7. Ambroise Lake, 8. Yolande Sylvestre, 9. Olivier Walwyn, 10. Annette Manuel-Philips, 11. Daniel Richardson, 12. Abigail Pavot, 13. Warren Azema Pichon, 14. Lyne Taylor, 15. Sully Jacob, 16. Lucette Dumel-Peter, 17. Yann Lecam, 18. Levy Tony, 19. Denis Lake, 20. Olivia Perramin, 21. Philippe Arrendel, 22. Gwen Williams, 23. Stevenson Miller, 24. Sunita Mittal, 25. Gilles Beaupère and 26. Clara Brander.

Generation Hope’s list is: 1. Jules Charville, 2. Angeline Laurence, 3. Jacques Hamlet, 4. Ketty Paines, 5. Romeo Piper, 6. Aline Choisy, 7. Yawo Nyuiadzi, 8. Jeanette Boirard Gumbs, 9. Jerome Mourtada, 10. Carenne Hughes, 11. Louis Fleming, 12. Rosette Gumbs-Lake, 13. Martin Wilson, 14. Silviane John, 15. Jeremie Huot, 16. Diane Hodge, 17. Thierry Saint-Auret, 18. Marie Louise Artsen, 19. Samuel Gumbs, 20. Isabel Buret Almonte, 21. Bertrand Defrance-Peters, 22. Nolwenn Chauvin, 23. Clement Julien Gumbs, 24. Agnès Alexander, 25. Laurent Drouin-Le May and 26. Sophia Carti-Codrington.

The RSM list is: 1. Louis Mussington, 2. Annick Pétrus, 3. Alain Richardson, 4. Martine Beldor, 5. Raphael Sanchez Orozco, 6. Dominique Louisy, 7. Michel Petit, 8. Valérie Damaseau, 9. Frantz Gumbs, 10. Valerie Fonrose, 11. Marc-Gerald Menard, 12. Bernadette Davis, 13. Steven Cocks, 14. Audrey Gill, 15. Daniel Arnel, 16. Bernadette Venthou-Dumaine, 17. Desmond Flanders, 18. Marie-Alice Helissey, 19. Teddy Derby, 20. Johan Tage, 21. Patrice Whit, 22. Sabrina Carti, 23. Ken Seymour, 24. Afiya Mussington, 25. Leonard Maccow and 26. Joanita Ferdinand.

The Préfecture has not validated the three lists as yet.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/three-lists-confirmed-to-contest-final-round-of-territorial-council-election