Three men arrested for several armed robberies | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–The St. Maarten Police Force KPSM arrested A.J.P.S. (20), F.M.C-R. (28) and J.N.I.R. (26) at separate locations and at various times on Wednesday morning. Police said in a press release on Thursday afternoon that the three men are suspected in connection with a “chain” of robberies on both sides of the island since November 2019.

However, the police have not disclosed the number of robberies the men are suspected of having carried out.

The Police Special Robbery Unit searched the men’s homes and confiscated several items for further investigation. Police have also declined to disclose what was recovered from the men’s residences.

“The St. Maarten Police Force would like to thank the community for its assistance in provided the information that made it possible to apprehend these dangerous suspects. For any persons who may have more information in connection to any robberies that may have taken place during the time period, we ask that you do not hesitate to contact the Special Robbery Unit.

“The more the community comes together to assist the police in combatting these crimes, the faster the robber(s) can be apprehended,” said police on Wednesday.

The Special Robbery Unit can be contacted via tel. 1-721-542-2222 ext. 203/204/205, or the anonymous and free-of-charge tip line 9300. Persons with information can also send a private message via the police Facebook page “Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten” or website

www.policesxm.sx.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/three-men-arrested-for-several-armed-robberies