Three ministers ordained at uplifting  Christian Assembly Min. ceremony | THE DAILY HERALD

Marcel Javois (left), Robertine Manuel (centre) and Emiliano Berdier (right) were ordained as Ministers of the church at a Christian Assemblies Ministry ceremony on Sunday (Photo credit: LNA Glamour Photo).

COLE BAY—Christian Assembly Ministries International held an ordination service for three new ministers of the church in the Carl & Sons conference room on Sunday afternoon.

The well attended, uplifting and emotional ceremony officiated by Deacon Charlie Rollan, Pastor Jerome Thomas and Apostle Romney saw Marcel Javois, Robertine Manuel and Emiliano Berdier ordained as minsters of the church.

Marcel Javois served 16 years as a member of the Christian Assembly Ministries, served on the Finance Team, served as Youth Leader, assisted with the Men’s Fellowship, and presently serves as Ministry Team’s Coordinator, and ministers the Word.

Robertine Manuel served 22 years as a member of the Christian Assembly Ministries, served as Sunday School Superintendent and was on the Ministry Care Team. She presently serves as leader of the Women’s Ministry, is a member of the Care & Helps Ministry and ministers the Word.

Emiliano Berdier has been a member of the Christian Assembly Ministries for nine years, serving in the ministry of translation for nine years to date. He served as Interim leader of the Men’s Fellowship and ministers the Word.

Following the welcome by Sister Jamila Javois, the invocation and Lord’s Prayer by Pastor Jerome Thomas, and a special song sung by Sister Jamilla Connor, the three candidates were invited to describe their salvation experience and involvement in ministry work.

“I’m an imperfect man but one who understands what the grace of God is, and what mercy is all about”, Javois said in his testimony. “I’m humbled to think God used me but I know he has called us into his fellowship, into a personal relationship with him. 16 years ago, I made that decision and today I’m standing here by God’s grace. It wasn’t easy but the process breeds purpose.”

He reflected on growing up in La Savane and attending discipline classes Friday nights given by Apostle Romney and his wife “who gave selflessly of themselves.”

“My conversion did not happen at that time but I knew God loved me, because something was instilled in me and much later as a convert, I was eager to be involved. I’m so grateful as I’ve learned a lot along the way,” Javois added.

Robertine Manuel remembered being curious about who this man was that her mother was praying to, and which started her quest to know more about this God.

“I told my mother that I believed I had received Christ, but I was born a Catholic. I was not allowed to be baptised,” she recalled. “So, I stepped away from the faith but God did not let go of me. Many years later God brought me back full circle to the Christian Assemblies. Like many of you I went to Catholic church on Sundays and Sunday school at Christian Assemblies.”

“I wanted to serve, as that’s who I am. Because of my small stature I thought I would start with children, and for many years I was a Sunday school teacher and became a Sunday School Superintendent.”

During and after Hurricane Irma, Manuel got a team together to prepare and serve meals in the shelters and share God’s will. “That’s how the Care Team began”, she said. “I see God’s hands at work, carefully orchestrating all of the pieces to bring us together. I don’t take this ordination lightly because to whom much is given, much is expected. “

Emiliano Berdier gave a rousing account of his salvation. “I was captured by God and it is by his grace that I am here today. I believe that I was saved,” he said. “The day that I was first invited to church was February 17, 2010. I heard the voice of God calling me so I submitted to him. I had been the manager of a nightclub and for six months I didn’t go to church until the last Sunday of August 2010. From that day I rarely missed a service. The Lord told me many don’t believe in you, but I believe in you.”

Berdier joined the Christian Assemblies Ministry in 2012 and from October 2012 started serving in the church as an interpreter. He raised a laugh when he said he doesn’t speak much English even though he was born here. From growing up in Guadeloupe he speaks more Creole. He said he had a lot of difficulties and challenges, but God still encouraged him to persevere and called him to be the manager at Radio Maranatha to re-establish the station.

In his ordination sermon, Pastor Jerome Sermon reflected on the qualities required of a minister.

“Anyone who receives the calling must take the time to go through the process. There is a lack of concern for the principles the bible has set forth. We live in a world where titles supercedes responsibility. Because of this we have a lot of immature leadership in our churches because they have not learnt to wait to go through the process. These are the problems the church faces today.”

The ordination ceremony itself included presentation of the candidates, their personal commitment, ordination affirmation, declaration of duty, prayer of consecration, laying on of hands, presentation of the bible, and presentation of the ordainees. Many members of the island’s clergy were invited to the ceremony.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/three-ministers-ordained-at-uplifting-christian-assembly-min-ceremony