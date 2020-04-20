Three more positive cases, 1 more COVID-19 death for St. Maarten | THE DAILY HERALD

The COVID-19 figures for St. Maarten as of Sunday.

PHILIPSBURG–St. Maarten has recorded three additional positive coronavirus COVID-19 cases and one additional death, bringing the total number of positive cases to 67 and total deaths to ten.

The latest figures bring the number of active cases to 45 (two more than at last count). As of 1:00pm on Sunday, April 19, there were a total of 98 persons in self-quarantine; 87 in self-isolation; 225 tested (23 more than the last statistics released); 67 positive (plus three); 138 negative (plus 17); 19 tests pending (plus three) and one inconclusive.

The number of positive cases includes 47 male and 20 female patients. The total number of recoveries remains at 12. The number of persons currently hospitalised was not provided as St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) is to provide government with these figures.

Prime Minister and Chairperson of the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) Silveria Jacobs said in a national address on Sunday that the latest death was a Dutch St. Maarten resident who had been tested and treated in French St. Martin and flown out to Guadeloupe for critical care last week.

However, as he was a Dutch St. Maarten resident he will be removed from the French St. Martin count and added to that of Dutch St. Maarten. This will also happen in the event of a French St. Martin resident being treated or tested in Dutch St. Maarten.

Jacobs extended condolences to everyone dealing with the loss of a loved one and those suffering as a result of COVID-19. She said government hopes to contain the numbers and urged persons with symptoms to register as soon as possible with their family practitioner or Collective Prevention Services (CPS) at tel. 914. Authorities will continue to assess persons whose isolation periods are coming to an end.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/three-more-positive-cases-1-more-covid-19-death-for-st-maarten