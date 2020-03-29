Three new COVID-19 cases on Dutch side, one not travel related   | THE DAILY HERALD

St. Maarten has registered three new coronavirus COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of official active cases on the Dutch side to 6. One of the cases is not travel related.

Prime Minister and Chairperson of the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) Silveira Jacobs said in a national address on Saturday night that two of the positive cases are hospitalized and one person whose results are pending is also hospitalised at St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC).

According to the figures provided by Jacobs, as of Saturday, March 28, there were 421 returning residents in self- quarantine; 119 in self-isolation; 41 tested; 6 positive (two hospitalised) ; 19 negative and 16 pending (one hospitalised). Jacobs said all, but one of the cases had recently travel or are contacts of a confirmed case. Two are hospitalized and in stable condition, and as of Friday night, another suspected case has been hospitalized with flu-like symptoms and has been tested. “We are still awaiting that result as well as 15 others.”

“As a result of this, even though there is one case that is not related to travel, I still would like to implore all persons to stay at home. This virus must be taken seriously. As a result, GPs (General Practitioners) and other medical professionals will also be making that call to you if you have symptoms, or if you have traveled, to remain at home in isolation (in a room by yourself), or quarantined,” Jacobs said.

“If you are quarantined and are therefore moving around in your home, your family members are also now suspected and should remain in the home with you. Arrangements should be made with other family members or close friends outside the home to be able to deliver food, medication and carry out other essential services. You are asked not to visit the government building, GEBE, TelEm, the Banks, SMMC, the White and Yellow Cross, and other essential areas. This is in order to protect the community.”

“If persons continue to break their quarantine and isolation, we are finalising arrangements to have quarantine locations whereby you will then be forced into quarantine. This will not be a fun activity for you nor us and will take away the necessary resources that are needed to fight this disease. I am imploring and asking you to stay at home.”

She said all around the world, this virus is taking phenomenal proportions and we can mitigate the spread here on St. Maarten by our behavior. We can also do so by being proactive in monitoring ourselves, by continuing to exercise proper hygiene, and remaining isolated or quarantined, should you be a suspected case, have traveled, or are in the home with one of the two.”

She urged the populace to allow medical professionals to do their work. “Give them the time and space to do so. This is not a time to panic. This is a time to plan, prepare, encourage and uplift others to be positive. I’ve seen many opportunities where mass parties and mass praying have been done online. I believe these are the types of activities that build cohesion in a community that is now forced to live apart.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/three-new-covid-19-cases-on-dutch-side-one-not-travel-related