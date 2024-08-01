Three persons hospitalized due to injuries from lightning strike | THE DAILY HERALD

Ambulances were dispatched to the Philipsburg Boardwalk to transport the lightning victims to the St. Maarten Medical Center.

PHILIPSBURG—St. Maarten Police Force (KPSM) and local ambulance services swiftly responded to an emergency call on Wednesday at approximately 1:15pm, reporting persons with physical trauma due to a lightning strike. The victims were visiting the Philipsburg Boardwalk and beach.

Upon arrival, first responders found five individuals who had been struck by lightning amid severe weather conditions. The victims were passengers from one of the three cruise ships that visited St. Maarten on Wednesday. A couple had been on Great Bay beach holding an umbrella in the rain when thunder started to rumble. Others had been in the water during the rain.

Three of the injured were assessed with serious injuries and were promptly transported to the Sint Maarten Medical Center for further treatment. The other two individuals sustained minor injuries that did not require hospitalization.

Lightning is primarily an injury to the nervous system, often with brain injury and nerve injury. Serious burns seldom occur. People who do not suffer cardiac arrest at the time of the incident may experience lesser symptoms, which often clear over a few days. These symptoms may include muscle soreness, headache, nausea, confusion, memory issues, dizziness and balance problems.

KPSM urges the public to exercise extreme caution during this period of inclement weather, especially when lightning activity is high. The police emphasize the importance of seeking shelter indoors and avoiding open spaces to reduce the risk of lightning strikes.

"Our thoughts and sympathies are with the injured and their families during this challenging time," a KPSM spokesperson said. "We will continue to monitor their conditions and provide the necessary support."

For further updates and safety information, please stay tuned to local news channels and follow advisories issued by the St. Maarten Meteorological Department.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/athree-persons-hospitalized-due-to-injuries-from-lightning-strike