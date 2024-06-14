Three primary schools unite for Flag Day celebration in patriotic display | THE DAILY HERALD

Marie Genevieve de Weever Primary School pupils proudly wave St. Martin flags.

Three primary schools unite for Flag Day celebration in patriotic display PHILIPSBURG–A vibrant display of unity and patriotism was on full display yesterday, Thursday, June 13, as Marie Genevieve de Weever Primary School, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Primary School and Prins Willem-Alexander School came together for the 39th Flag Day celebration.

Flag on Cole Bay Hill

The event commenced with a lively and jubilant march along the Sucker Garden road that saw dignitaries, government officials, pupils and teachers parading through the streets, culminating in a spirited arrival at the hosting school. The ceremony began with the hoisting of the national flag, a moment that filled the air with pride and anticipation. As the flag ascended, pupils harmoniously sang the national anthem, their voices echoing the island’s pride and unity. Following the anthem, the history of the St. Maarten flag was recounted, offering attendees a deeper appreciation of its significance. The narrative honoured the creator of the flag, Rosie Richardson, whose vision and creativity have provided a lasting symbol of the nation’s identity. Louie Laveist was also honoured. One of the highlights of the event was a lively performance of the song “We Love St. Martin.” The pupils’ rendition was both spirited and heartfelt, showcasing the love and pride they hold for their country. The celebration featured inspiring speeches from several dignitaries. President of Parliament Sarah Wescot-Williams spoke about the importance of national pride and unity, while Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina emphasised the role of the youth in shaping St. Maarten’s future. Acting Minister of Culture Lydon Lewis emphasised the country’s rich cultural heritage and expressed his aspiration to expand Flag Day celebrations in the future, with the ultimate goal of establishing it as a national holiday. The event concluded on a high note with energetic performances by junior calypsonians King Jo, Lady E and Princess Peterson. Twelve-time calypso monarch King Beau Beau closed the event.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/flag-on-cole-bay-hill