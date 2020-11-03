Three road accidents in Saba in two days | THE DAILY HERALD

Windwardside

SABA–Three traffic accidents occurred in Saba between Friday evening, October 30, and early Saturday morning, October 31, the Caribbean Netherlands Police Force KPCN reported on Monday, November 2.

A collision between two cars took place on E.A. Johnson Road in the evening of Friday, October 30. Two victims in the incident were taken to A.M. Edwards Medical Centre by ambulance for medical treatment.

A little later that same evening, at 8:50pm, a vehicle went over a wall in Windwardside for unknown reasons. The driver was taken by ambulance to the medical centre for medical treatment.

An accident occurred on Thais Hill Road at 5:30am Saturday, October 31, when a car overturned for unknown reasons, after which the vehicle came to a stop on the side of the road. The driver was taken to the medical centre for treatment of some minor abrasions.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/three-road-accidents-in-saba-in-two-days