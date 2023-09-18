Three service clubs join forces to clean up shores of Salt Pond | THE DAILY HERALD

Lions at work removing bulky waste from the environment.

PHILIPSBURG–As members of St. Maarten Lions Club, Rotary Club and St. Martin Sunset came together on Saturday to recognize International Coastal Clean-up Day, Lions Club President Felix Richards said: “We also celebrate the power of unity and collaboration.”

The Lions and Rotarians embarked on a joint clean-up of Walter Nisbeth Road and the ring road section. “This project has been a tremendous success,” said Richards. “It serves as a testament as to what can be achieved when service clubs join forces to protect our environment.”

Saturday marked the beginning of future collaborative endeavours and projects, he said. “As we stand here today, we see the potential for even greater achievements when we come together and work in harmony. Let this day serve as a reminder that by joining forces, we can conquer challenges, achieve more, and make an enduring positive impact. Together we can make our world a better place.”

