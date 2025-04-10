Three suspects caught in the act   during burglary attempt in Cole Bay | THE DAILY HERALD

The trio was arrested on the spot without incident.

COLE BAY—Officers of St. Maarten Police Force KPSM arrested three men in the early morning hours of Thursday, April 10, in connection with an attempted burglary at a shipping company on Union Road.

The men entered the premises shortly after 1:00am, when Central Dispatch received a report of a break-in in progress. Multiple patrol units were immediately deployed to the scene.

Upon arrival, officers found the suspects in the act of trying to load a safe into a nearby vehicle. The trio was arrested on the spot without incident. Both the safe and the vehicle used in the attempt were confiscated for further investigation.

The suspects, identified by their initials as J.J.J., J.L.R., and J.U., were transported to the Philipsburg Police Station, where they remain in custody for questioning.

KPSM is continuing its investigation and urges anyone with information about the incident to contact the police tip line at 9300 or call the station directly at +1 721-542-2222.

The police force reaffirmed its commitment to public safety, emphasizing that it will continue to respond swiftly to criminal activity.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/three-suspects-caught-in-the-act-during-burglary-attempt-in-cole-bay