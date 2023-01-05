Timeshare Association donates searchlight set to Sea Rescue | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–St. Maarten Timeshare Association (SMTA) has donated a searchlight set for the new outfitting of MS Dolphin, the flagship vessel of St. Maarten Sea Rescue Foundation, the two groups announced on Thursday.

St. Maarten Sea Rescue Foundation over the past 40 years has saved the lives of hundreds of seamen, passengers and tourists who navigated the island’s territorial waters, many of them during nightly missions. This is why robust searchlight equipment is essential for its two vessels Chief and Dolphin, it was stated in a press release.

Secretary of the board and crew member of Sea Rescue Serge Bakker: “In various cases, the right light equipment is the difference between life and death for victims of accidents at sea. Even the by day easily discernible red life vests are under water, making it very difficult for rescue brigades to find persons at sea without the proper searchlight equipment. This applies even more so when a storm and waves are in play.”

Sea Rescue is a wholly independent non-governmental not-for-profit organisation. For the four decades of its existence, it has fully relied on voluntary operations and third-party donations to be able to be operational 24/7, 365 days a year. A 10-person brigade is on standby day and night in case ships find themselves in trouble in St. Maarten waters.

SMTA president Edna Evans: “The team of the St. Maarten Timeshare Association is proud to collaborate with the St. Maarten Sea Rescue Foundation and we appreciate the opportunity to give back to our island. We appreciate the contribution that this foundation has made to the island over the years and the tireless efforts of the volunteers that put their lives on the line to help others.

“As an island that promotes our beaches and sea life, especially with events that are promoted internationally, it is essential that we keep our residents, visitors and our volunteers safe. We hope that this sparks an awareness in our community of the importance of this foundation and a willingness to assist the men and women of the Sea Rescue Foundation not only verbally, but also financially and physically.”

As the main Sea Rescue vessel Dolphin is going through profound redevelopment, in-kind donations are welcome, varying from light bulbs to motor service parts. Sea Rescue is grateful for the donation of the relatively-costly search equipment by SMTA, it was stated in the release.

Sea Rescue is at all times looking out for those people, companies and organisations willing to donate useful elements to MS Dolphin. The same applies for volunteers.

Anyone interested in supporting Sea Rescue Foundation, can inform the brigade at

.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/timeshare-association-donates-searchlight-set-to-sea-rescue