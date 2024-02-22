Tiny Tots Collage joins Green Dream Projects | THE DAILY HERALD

From left: Green Dream Projects founder Claude Javois, Tiny Tots teachers, Tiny Tots owner Petra Carion (far right) and Tiny Tots pupils with one of the recycling bins.

COLE BAY–Tiny Tots Collage Foundation has partnered with Green Dream Projects, founded by Claude Javois, which aims to expand its reach by incorporating daycare settings to instil sustainable practices from an early age.

The collaboration was announced in a recent press release in which Javois expressed his excitement about integrating Tiny Tots into the eco-conscious movement with environmentally friendly initiatives. During a kick-off ceremony, children at Tiny Tots were engaged in placing recyclable plastic bottles into a recycling bin, marking a significant step in the daycare’s commitment to sustainability.

According to Javois, Tiny Tots’ ethos, which combines Christian values with environmental stewardship, aligns perfectly with the goals of Green Dream Projects. He also praised owner Petra Carion’s dedication to holistic child development, saying that the collaboration will enrich the educational experience for attendees.

As the inaugural daycare to join the initiative, Javois said Tiny Tots is setting a compelling precedent for other institutions to follow. “With each new participant, the collective impact grows, propelling us towards a greener, more sustainable future for generations to come in St. Maarten,” he concluded.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/tiny-tots-collage-joins-green-dream-projects