Toastmaster Cheryl Dangleben-York crowned Face of WOHA 2023-2024 | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG/LONDON–Caribbean Pearls Toastmasters Club proudly announced on Thursday that Cheryl Dangleben-York has been crowned Face of WOHA for 2023-2024 in London, England.

Bringing the crown home to St. Maarten, Dangleben-York, with humility, aims to inspire and empower young girls and women in St. Martin.

Currently serving as Vice President of Public Relations at Caribbean Pearls Toastmasters Club, Dangleben-York attests to the transformative power of Toastmasters International in honing her public speaking skills over the last 11 years. Notably, she held the prestigious position of Division Director last year, showcasing the significant roles one can take on in Toastmasters.

Highlighting the impact of Toastmasters, Dangleben-York emphasised that the organisation equips individuals to represent themselves confidently anywhere. “I encourages others to harness this power and invite them to join Toastmasters today to unlock their potential in effective communication and leadership,” she said.

This year’s global Face of WOHA speaking extravaganza, showcasing unity and empowerment, demonstrates the transformative journey one can embark on through platforms like Toastmasters.

In her journey to Face of WOHA victory, Dangleben-York expressed deep gratitude to her family, friends and Toastmasters family for their unwavering support and to those who financially supported her dream.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/toastmaster-cheryl-dangleben-york-crowned-face-of-woha-2023-2024