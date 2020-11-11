Toastmasters challenge to keep history alive by sharing stories | THE DAILY HERALD

Dr. George Scot

SIMPSON BAY–Cupecoy Sunset Toastmasters Club is starting a new challenge for this St. Maarten/St. Martin Day by documenting and sharing authentic personal stories about the island. The stories will be told by club members and will be shared on social media.

The club is inviting the general public to share their favourite stories as well. To do so, one simply records a story using a mobile phone and posts it online on Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp or YouTube using the hashtag #stmaatinstories.

“The hope is that these stories will help to uplift us all as we look back and see where and how far we have come,” the Toastmasters Club stated in a press release.

The first video was launched on Saturday, November 7, and portrays Dr. George Scot reminiscing on the meaning of voluntary compulsory education back in the days. This video is the first of many that will be published throughout November on Cupecoy Sunset Toastmasters’ YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram pages.

“We always hear these great stories from our elders and many of us tell ourselves that they should be recorded. As a club, we thought it was a good idea to take up that task and challenge others to do the same. This challenge allows us to document our stories in an innovative way and potentially even start a new trend,” said club president Damien Schmidt.

Projects such as these are in alignment with Toastmasters’ main goal, which is to help members improve their communication skills. “This project is another example of how members are stimulated to grow by sharing interesting stories, delivering powerful speeches, and capturing an audience with their public speaking talents,” the club said.

Some of these stories will also be shared by members and special guests during the club’s meeting on Thursday, November 12. Persons interested in sharing and/or hearing these stories can join the free Zoom meeting. (Meeting ID: 514 742 3278 Passcode: 062015).

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/toastmasters-challenge-to-keep-history-alive-by-sharing-stories