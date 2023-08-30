Toastmasters raise awareness about the club’s education goals | THE DAILY HERALD

From left: Cheryl Dangleben-York, Maria Eduardo, Minister of Education Rodolphe Samuel, Melissa Harrison Grinuva, Valeska Laurant.

CAY HILL–Caribbean Pearls Toastmasters took part in Nagico’s second annual Health, Sport and Cultural Expo, held at Raoul Illidge Sports Center on August 26. It was a first for the Toastmasters Club and it turned out to be a success.

The Sports and Culture Departments partnered with Nagico Insurances to give organisations on the island the opportunity to showcase and demonstrate what they have to offer to the public.

Caribbean Pearls Toastmasters Club had a booth at the Raoul Illidge sports field. “Our focus was to bring awareness and educate our community about the Toastmasters Organization and the benefits you get from joining, also to get members to join specifically the Caribbean Pearls Toastmasters Club,” said Club President Maria Eduardo.

Representing the Toastmasters Organization at the Health, Sport & Cultural Expo, Eduardo was joined by Vice President Public Relations Cheryl Dangleben-York, Sergeant-at-Arms and Division Director Valeska Laurant and District Administrative Manager Melissa Harrison-Grinuva.

“It was a great success, as many persons visited the booth and were very interested in joining Toastmasters,” Eduardo said. “Visitors could also take part in Table Topics, which is a staple at a Toastmasters meeting, allowing you to practise your impromptu speaking skills.”

The Toastmasters said they were honoured to have the Minister of Education, Culture Youth and Sports Rodolphe Samuel pay them a courtesy visit.

Toastmasters is a non-profit educational organisation that teaches public speaking and leadership skills through a worldwide network of clubs. Caribbean Pearls Toastmasters Club meets on the first and third Wednesday of every month on Zoom from 6:30pm to 8:00pm.

The public is invited to visit the Facebook page Caribbean Pearls Toastmasters Club to learn more about the organisation and stay up to date with all club events.

