Ton Maan appointed new attorney general | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Former Chief Prosecutor in St. Maarten Ton Maan will be the new attorney general at the Prosecutor’s Office of Curaçao and St. Maarten and of Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba, as of April 1, 2021.

Maan was nominated for the position of attorney general by Dutch Minister of Justice and Security Ferdinand Grapperhaus, also on behalf of his colleagues Quincy Girigorie in Curaçao and Anna Richardson in St. Maarten.

Maan is no stranger to the islands in the Dutch Caribbean. He was St. Maarten’s chief prosecutor between 2015 and 2018.

He has been working for the Dutch Prosecutor’s Office since 1989. At the moment he is employed at the “Functioneel Parket” in Amsterdam, which is a specialist, nationally operating division of the Prosecutor’s Office, which focuses on combating complex fraud cases, environmental crimes, and on settling complex confiscation cases. From 2018 until 2020, senior prosecutor Maan was a team leader in the fight against undermining crimes in Amsterdam.

Maan is the successor of Roger Bos, whose term as attorney general has expired after a period of reappointment. Similar to his predecessor Guus Schram, Bos was appointed for a period of three years. Bos’ term was due to expire in September 2020, but he stayed on for some time longer while the search for a suitable successor continued.

