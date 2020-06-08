Tourism Bureau, stakeholders launch ‘Rediscover Your Island’ campaign | THE DAILY HERALD

Tourism Minister Ludmila de Weever

PHILIPSBURG–The St. Maarten Tourism Bureau in collaboration with several partners have launched the “Rediscover Your Island” campaign aimed at encouraging residents to take advantage of lodging specials for staycations and to engage in activities on the island from participating businesses.

Partners involved in the launch are the St. Maarten Hospitality and Trade Association (SHTA), St. Maarten Small Properties Association, villas, St. Maarten Chamber of Commerce and Industry (COCI) and the United Tour Operators Foundation.

The campaign focuses on the rediscovery of St. Maarten, to encourage residents to explore and experience St. Maarten again. The St. Maarten Tourism Bureau said in a press release that it has recognised the need to stimulate economic activity in the tourist sector and to promote local culture and products. In addition, opportunities will be created for residents – who may have had to cancel travel due to COVID-19 – especially as the summertime approaches.

The campaign includes several locations including Alicia’s Inn, Coral Beach Club, L’Esperance Hotel, Oyster Bay Beach Resort, Princess Port de Plaisance Resort and Casino, Simpson Bay Resort, Sonesta Maho Beach Resort and Casino and others. The listing and promotions of the various restaurants, activities, and spas will be featured on the St. Maarten Tourism Bureau Facebook page, Instagram, and Twitter. For a full listing of hotels and their offers, visit shta.com/staycation.

“St. Maarten has a lot to offer and it is important after such a difficult time, that residents also enjoy some of the activities, goods, and services that St. Maarten has available. As a people, we take great pride in the fact that we live where most people come to vacation and to indulge. I encourage our residents to re-acquaint yourself with this beautiful island, its joy, and simplicity, and to keep discovering St. Maarten as much as possible, and to do so safely. I commend the St. Maarten Tourist Bureau and their partners on producing a brilliant campaign,” Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT) Ludmila de Weever said.

Hotels and all participating entities involved have devised property-specific protocols and safety measures to ensure their guests and visitors follow COVID-19 recommendations, and that the new global requirement for safe lodging are met.

Additionally, Fun Miles will be running a summer campaign promoting staycations and themed “FUNcation”. Fun Miles’ goal is to inspire, stimulate and incentivise its 5,000-plus active cardholders in St. Maarten to spend their vacation on the island and have a fun time. Additional information may be requested by calling Fun Miles customer service at tel. 543-3301, visiting www.funmiles.net or going to facebook.com/fun miles.

“Having a holiday, or a day trip that someone experiences in their own country creates pleasure and pride. I encourage you to take advantage of these great offers to rediscover your island, and capture the beauty of our island, and create short videos and share with the world,” said Director of Tourism May-Ling Chun.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/tourism-bureau-stakeholders-launch-rediscover-your-island-campaign