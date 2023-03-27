Tourism Office organises a pop-up store in Martinique | THE DAILY HERALD

St. Martin Tourism Office officials (right) interact with the public at the pop-up event in Martinique’s Rond Point shopping centre.



MARIGOT–St. Martin Tourism Office organised a pop-up store event at Rond Point Shopping Centre in Martinique on March 17 and 18 to promote the destination with partner Air Antilles. The latter offered tickets at a reduced prices between Fort-de-France and St. Martin to boost regional tourism.

Air Antilles was present with the Tourism Office staff. The airline offered a 40-euro discount on all tickets purchased until March 22, for travel booked until August 30.

Using the code UPFDF, the discounted tickets could be booked in the traveller’s class of choice at any point of sale. There was no limit to the number of seats available at this discounted rate on the FDF-SFG and FDF-SXM routes.

The second edition of the pop-up store was a great success, with the Tourism Office being able to count on 14 professionals from the sector, especially from St. Martin, compared to 10 last year, as well as representatives of the Dutch St. Maarten Tourist Bureau.

The event was preceded by a major media tour with France Antilles, ATV, RCI and Radio Fusion. The small village of St. Martin hosted a number of events March 17-18 to attract tourists from Martinique, who are often inclined to travel during the Easter holidays, the long weekends in May and the summer holidays.

Several competitions were organised with RCI Martinique. Visitors were offered great tastings of journey cake, bush tea and coconut tart to the sound of Lasoca and DJ, a foretaste of their next stay in St. Martin.

A pop-up store will also be organised in Guadeloupe, with an identical promotion on Air Antilles flights. This will appeal to the regional clientele, who are always happy to come to St. Martin for a -getaway.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/tourism-office-organises-a-pop-up-store-in-martinique