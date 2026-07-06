Tourism Office presents candidates for Miss France | THE DAILY HERALD

St. Martin Tourism Office presented the eight 2026 Miss St. Martin/St. Barthélemy for Miss France candidates for a photo opportunity on Monday at the information kiosk on the Marigot waterfront. From left: Samantha Laurent, Luna Kassa Dalmasso, Vanille Bonneau, Appolline Duranville, Darina Laurent, Andréa Aladin, Juliette Pocovi, and Naïla Parotte, pose in front of the St. Martin Tourism Office information kiosk. (Robert Luckock photo)

MARIGOT–St. Martin Tourism Office presented the eight 2026 Miss St. Martin/St. Barthélemy for Miss France candidates for a photo opportunity on Monday at the information kiosk on the Marigot waterfront.

The eight candidates, five from St. Martin and three from St. Barthélemy, will vie for the Miss St. Martin/Miss St. Barthélemy crown at the pageant to be held on Friday, August 1, at the Alezee Exhibition Center, Madame Estate.

Winner of the election will succeed 2025 winner Sasha Bique and go on to represent the two northern islands at the Miss France pageant with 30 regional candidates in December 2026. The winner will be crowned by Sasha Bique and Miss France 2025 Angelique Angarnir Filopon.

The local pageant in St. Martin is organised alternately each year with Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon.

The photo opportunity was part of the candidates obligatory appearances, and partaking of various activities in the build-up to the election on August 1.

Professional photographers and videographers recorded the group posing with their name sashes, observed by President of the Miss St. Martin/St. Barthélemy Steering Committee, Catherine Vermot De Boisrolin, St. Martin Tourism Office Director Aïda Weinum, Communications Director Ricardo Bethel and Néilleda Desir, in charge of local and regional promotion.

Since passing the auditions stage (17 hopefuls applied) the eight candidates ages 20 to 29 have been taking part in photo shoots, film shoots, dance classes, recreational and sports activities, and gourmet restaurant experiences, all part of the preparation.

The candidates, who have to meet the criteria for age and height and be of French nationality, also meet with elected officials and tourism boards on both sides of the island.

Crucial to the success of their participation are the coaches who guide the candidates on public speaking skills, how to master the runway walk, how to pose elegantly, how to steady the nerves during the interviews and project confidence in front of an audience, and so forth. The group will also be practising hard for the choreographed dance routines during the show on August 1.

“Between August and November, the St. Martin organising committee will be preparing the winner, putting her wardrobe together, and other details,” Vermot de Boisrolin explained. “Then she will fly out to join the 30 Miss France candidates for the next stage of preparations before the December pageant. They will all fly out to a location to be confirmed, then return to France on December 1 for the final preparations.”

For Andréa Aladin (26), St. Martin candidate number 6, this will be her second time competing in the pageant. She hinted it might be her last show since she wants to continue her studies.

“What I love about this pageant is the fact our beauty is being pushed forward into the national spotlight; how we express ourselves, how we relate with the other girls. And it’s really special to represent the island,” said Andrea.

“I wasn’t selected for the top five in 2022 but I still wanted to do it again because I loved the first experience, how it helped me to grow,” she added. “I’m a pretty rounded person now. I think my walk and my speech are my strong points. We are all quite tall and that gives us a certain elegance.”

The public can vote for their favourite candidate. To support a favourite candidate, text QUEEN followed by her number. If you are voting from a mobile number in the French West Indies and French Guiana, text 97000. If voting from a mobile number in mainland France, text 71071. Each vote is 0.99 euros plus the standard text message charge.

Please note that the number to use depends on your mobile operator, not geographical location. Some operators may block access to premium-rate numbers; in this case, you can use a pay-as-you-go SIM card. Your vote will only be counted once you have received a confirmation text message. The operator Free Caraïbe is connected to the service.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/tourism-office-presents-candidates-for-miss-france