Tourism Office promotes destination in Colombia | THE DAILY HERALD

St. Martin Tourism Office’s promotion managers Emile Louisy (right) and Christopher Rodriguez (left) with Colombian travel agents.





MARIGOT–St. Martin Tourism Office carried out major promotional campaigns in South America’s second largest country from February 28 to March 8.

The tourism office notes Colombia’s dynamic economy and demographic dynamism makes it a prime target for destination St. Martin. With a population of 51 million, Colombia is a market waiting to be conquered with opportunities offered by Copa Airlines since the resumption of SXM-Panama rotations.

To continue to position itself in the Colombian market the tourism office took part in the Vitrina Turistica Tradeshow, the country’s most important tourism fair, organised every year by the Colombian Association of travel agencies ANATO in Bogotá. The trade show attracts close to 38,000 visitors, 1,200 exhibitors and more than 20 participating countries. The event is a must for the destination’s visibility on the Colombian market.

From February 28 to March 1, Brazil/LATAM Market Manager for St. Martin Tourism Office, Emile Louisy, was responsible for promoting St. Martin to Colombian tour operators, with the support of Aviareps, the agency representing St. Martin in Colombia. Over the course of three days, some 30 meetings with tourism professionals to promote the destination were held.

The tourism office’s trip to Colombia also included a roadshow with a dozen travel agencies and wholesalers. Scheduled from March 4 to 8, the itinerary included stops in Bucaramanga (the country’s seventh city and capital of the department of Santander), Medellin (second city, capital of Antioquia) and Cali (third city, capital of Valle del Cauca).

Accompanied by Christopher Rodriguez, tourism advisor from the tourist office, Emile Louisy gave a series of presentations on St. Martin to travel agencies and tour operators.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/tourism-office-promotes-destination-in-colombia