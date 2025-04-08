Tourism offices promoted destination at Martinique Travel and Holiday Fair | THE DAILY HERALD

MARIGOT–The Saint-Martin Tourism Office, in collaboration with its Dutch-side counterpart, attended Martinique’s Travel and Holiday Fair held in Madiana Convention Centre in Schoelcher, March 21-23, to promote Saint Martin/Sint Maarten.

This event has been held in Martinique for 25 years, and its success has never wavered. For three days, thousands of visitors are invited every year to come and find the holiday of their dreams from among the many offers that exist throughout the Caribbean.

Among the 70 stands, clientele eager for discoveries can talk to professionals, organise a tailor-made trip, buy plane tickets and discover the latest trends.

Saint Martin Tourism Office sent Narissa Page and Grégoire Dumel, who are in charge of promotion and local/regional market respectively, to ensure Saint-Martin was well represented as a destination. They were accompanied by Sint Maarten Tourist Bureau representative Jacqueline Louis, representatives of airline Air Antilles, Grand Case Beach Club, the Lov3 Days festival and Aura Luxury Residences.

Shopping, gastronomy, festivals, concerts, regattas … with its reputation as a warm and entertaining island offering a wide range of experiences, the destination is still well positioned among the French islands. The Tourism Office therefore remains very attentive to strengthening its presence in this regional market, while promoting private players.

“Exchanges have shown a real enthusiasm for short breaks in Saint-Martin, thanks in particular to the connection with Air Antilles,” Page reported.

The participation of Saint-Martin and Sint Maarten was announced in two interviews on RCI Radio. The airline Air Antilles and the Tourism Office, which work in partnership via an agreement, have organised two competitions in which travellers can win trips to Saint-Martin, a great way to maximise visibility of the destination.

“Proximity remains a major asset in our development strategy,” said Page.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/tourism-offices-promoted-destination-at-martinique-travel-and-holiday-fair