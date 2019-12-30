Tourist drowns in Great Bay | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Paramedics and police personnel were rushed to Great Bay Beach yesterday morning because a tourist, a woman M.V.C. (70), had reportedly drowned.

On the scene, authorities saw bystanders applying first aid to C., who was not breathing at the time. According to one of the victim’s family members, C. had entered the water and at one point could not be seen anymore. She was later pulled out of the water by other persons on the beach.

Paramedics applied cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on the woman in an effort to revive her. After working on her for a few minutes, paramedics felt a very faint pulse on the victim and rushed her to St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) for further medical treatment.

Around 6:00pm Monday, Police acting spokesperson Inspector Ethelwoldus Josepha confirmed that the woman had succumbed to her injuries and had passed away.

C. was a passenger on board cruise ship Queen Mary 2, which was docked in Philipsburg yesterday. The Daily Herald understands the deceased woman was a national of Antigua and Barbuda.

Queen Mary 2 is currently on a 26-day transatlantic and eastern Caribbean cruise. St. Maarten was its final port of call in the Caribbean, having stopped at Barbados, St. Kitts, Dominica and St. Thomas.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/93642-tourist-drowns-in-great-bay