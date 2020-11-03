Tourists not the problem | THE DAILY HERALD

Since Aruba re-opened its borders to international travel from early July up to October 21, only 61 visitors tested positive for coronavirus upon arrival, of whom 75 per cent came from the island’s biggest tourism market the US, and 10 per cent from the Netherlands. Seventy reported to the Public Health Directorate.



Other infected passengers came from Puerto Rico, Colombia and Slovakia, while the three US states producing the most incoming COVID-19 cases at the airport were Florida, Pennsylvania and New York.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/tourists-not-the-problem