Tourists urged to stay on Dutch side | THE DAILY HERALD

TEATT Minister Roger Lawrence.

PHILIPSBURG–The Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunications (Ministry TEATT) and stakeholders are closely monitoring developments in French St. Martin with respect to two roadblocks in the residential areas of Sandy Ground and French Quarter.

The Ministry is in close communication with French tourism counterparts with respect to the ongoing situation.

The obstacles placed across the motorway in the affected districts at certain locations bars motorists from the Dutch side of the island to be able to reach their destination, on the French side of the island via, Lowlands transiting through Sandy Ground and from Belvedere/Dutch Quarter transiting via French Quarter to Orient Bay and Grand Case.

The road connection from Cole Bay via Bellevue to Marigot has access to Grand Case and Orient Bay and it is open without any hindrance to motorists.

“[The –Ed.] Ministry of TEATT would like to ensure that our local community, international travellers and visitors currently vacationing on St. Maarten (Dutch), and that all tourism businesses and hospitality services are fully open and unhindered. It is recommended to remain on the Dutch side in order to avoid any inconvenience while vacationing on the island,” it was stated in a press release.

TEATT Minister Roger Lawrence underscored the importance of tourism for the island’s economic recovery and for residents. “We have a social responsibility to enhance the guest experience, for locals and visitors. Let us work together to resolve this matter,” Lawrence said.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/tourists-urged-to-stay-on-dutch-side