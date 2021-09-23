Town hall meeting on Statia land policy | THE DAILY HERALD

ST. EUSTATIUS–A town hall meeting on the draft Land Policy for St. Eustatius is scheduled to be held at Mike van Putten Youth Centre 7:00-9:00pm, today, Thursday, September 23.

The meeting was originally scheduled to take place on Thursday, September 9, but had to be rescheduled.

The public is invited to come out to the meeting and learn about the proposed changes to the land policy by the public entity St. Eustatius.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/town-hall-meeting-on-statia-land-policy