Town police station closed overnight for fumigation | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–The Philipsburg police station was closed from 6:00pm Tuesday to 7:00am Wednesday for routine COVID-19 sanitation and fumigation.

The St. Maarten Police Force KPSM operated from the Simpson Bay police station during those 13 hours. Patrols were to be unaffected and continue on both sides of the Cole Bay hill as usual, said police spokesperson Inspector Ethelwoldus “Joe” Josepha.

He reiterated that the fumigation is not due to a new outbreak of COVID-19 among police officers, but part of regularly scheduled sanitisation measures. The Police Force has a contract with a private company to sanitise the building every three to four months.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/town-police-station-closed-overnight-for-fumigation