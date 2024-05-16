Traffic alert: Sinkhole on A.J.C. Brouwer Road | THE DAILY HERALD

VROMI marked the spot of the sinkhole on A.J.C. Brouwer Road.

PHILIPSBURG– The Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment, and Infrastructure VROMI has issued a traffic alert concerning A.J.C. Brouwer Road, specifically on Cole Bay Hill. A sinkhole has emerged, compromising the asphalt surface and presenting a safety risk.

Motorists are strongly advised to proceed with caution when navigating this particular stretch of the road, as illustrated on the accompanying map. Immediate traffic measures are being enacted by the VROMI Ministry to manage the situation swiftly.

VROMI extends its apologies for any inconvenience caused by this unexpected occurrence.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/traffic-alert-sinkhole-on-a-j-c-brouwer-road