Traffic backed due to culvert repairs | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG—Traffic heading towards Cole Bay is currently backed up because a section of AJC Brouwers Road in that direction is closed for temporary repairs to stabilise the road above of the collapsed drain, wrongly referred to as a “sinkhole’ earlier.

One lane was expected to be closed for approximately six hours, from 6:00am until 12:00pm. Motorists wanting drive “over the hill” to the Cole Bay side must therefore use Arlet Peters Road, also know as Old Cake House Road.

The Ministry of Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure VROMI had announced provisions to ensure a smooth flow of traffic.

“We are asking all road users to please follow instructions from the security personnel or road management during road works. Provisions will be made to manage the traffic throughout the work period.

“All motorists are kindly urged to adhere to this restriction for their safety and the safety of others. To minimise disruptions, ordinary vehicular traffic is advised to utilize alternative routes or follow the designated authority during the proposed closing period,” stated a release.

