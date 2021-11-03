Traffic diverted after partial collapse of street in Marigot | THE DAILY HERALD

Workmen clearing out the hole left by the collapse in Lowtown. (Robert Luckock photo)

MARIGOT—A collapse of a part of Lowtown Street adjacent to Marina Port La Royale, opposite the bus stop, required an emergency closure of the street in the Bellevue to Marigot direction, the Collectivité disclosed Wednesday morning.

Traffic has been redirected in order to secure the affected area. The bus stop has been temporarily moved 40 metres away to the parking spaces opposite the marina. Traffic flow is maintained on Lowtown Street in the Marigot to Bellevue direction. There is currently a long tail back of cars approaching Bellevue from the Cole Bay border.

During the work period, the entrance to Marigot from Bellevue will be exclusively via Rue de Hollande. The exact duration of the construction work and the closure of this lane will be specified later, the time for the teams to figure out the work to be carried out.

The Collectivé apologises for this inconvenience and is doing everything to solve this problem as soon as possible.

