Traffic restrictions at Sandy Ground Bridge this weekend | THE DAILY HERALD

Sandy Ground Bridge

MARIGOT–Work continues this weekend to complete the first phase of renovation work to the Sandy Ground Bridge, involving the installation of a new pylon or tower which supports the lifting arm.

Today, Saturday, alternating traffic will be permitted on one open lane between 7:00am and 3:00pm. Then on Sunday, March 8, the bridge will be closed to traffic between 7:00am and 3:00pm in order to install the counterweight of the lifting arm. Traffic will be re-directed towards Bellevue and the Dutch side.

Between Monday, March 9, and Thursday, March 19, work will be carried out to connect and adjust the installations for the lifting of the bridge deck.

In addition to directions given by the Territorial Police, there will be signs informing motorists of the work at the foot of the bridge on the Sandy Ground side, at the former tourism office roundabout, and at the junction of Rue de la Liberté and Rue du President Kennedy in Marigot.

Marine traffic will also be prohibited from entry to, or exit from Simpson Bay Lagoon on Saturday, March 7, and Sunday, March 8, from 7:00am to 3:00pm. This will be re-established for all boats from March 20 at the bridge’s opening times. The days and times for bridge openings will be made known in due course.

The second phase, which involves replacement of the bridge deck, has been postponed until the beginning of the July school holiday period.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/traffic-restrictions-at-sandy-ground-bridge-this-weekend