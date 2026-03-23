Tragic crash leaves scooter rider dead | THE DAILY HERALD

Emergency responders arrived quickly, but the rider was declared dead at the scene.

SIMPSON BAY–A scooter rider died in a collision with a parked bus on Welfare Road late Saturday afternoon, authorities confirmed.

The accident occurred just before 5:00pm as the rider was travelling from the airport toward the Kruithof Roundabout. Preliminary reports indicate the scooter collided with a bus parked along the side of the road while attempting to overtake several vehicles.

Police and ambulance personnel rushed to the scene, but the rider was pronounced dead at the site. The Traffic Department of St. Maarten Police Force KPSM is conducting a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fatal crash.

KPSM extended its condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/tragic-crash-leaves-scooter-rider-dead