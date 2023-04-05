Train crashes into maintenance crane, killing one, dozens hurt | THE DAILY HERALD

The site where a passenger train derailed in Voorschoten, the Netherlands, April 4, 2023. (Reuters/Pascal Rossignol photo)

VOORSCHOTEN–A Dutch passenger train rammed into a maintenance crane that stood on the railway tracks early on Tuesday in Voorschoten, near The Hague, killing the equipment operator and injuring dozens of passengers as the train derailed.

The maintenance work was planned and standard, but “we have no idea how the crane got on the track which was still open to traffic,” John Voppen, the chief executive officer of railway infrastructure company ProRail, told a news conference.

The front carriage of the night train from Leiden to The Hague, one of the Netherlands’ busiest routes, hit the crane and derailed, ploughing into a field by the village of Voorschoten, emergency services said. A second carriage lay on its side. The double-decker train’s windows were smashed.

There was panic on the train after the crash, but emergency services were quick to arrive and evacuate people, said Ingrid de Roos of the Hollands-Midden emergency services.

Nineteen of those wounded were taken to hospitals, while some of the others were treated on the spot or in nearby homes. The accident happened around 3:25am Central European Time (CET).

Rescue operations underway following the derailment of a passenger train after it hit construction equipment on the track in Voorschoten. (Kyrlian De Bot via Reuters photo)

“The crane was part of maintenance work on two tracks which were closed for traffic, while two other of the total of four tracks remained open for train traffic,” said ProRail’s Voppen.

“I have been working in the rail industry for years, and I don’t understand how this could have happened. We are going to launch a full inquiry,” he said.

A freight train had hit the crane as well, ProRail said. Dutch construction group BAM confirmed that an employee had died in the accident. The driver of the passenger train was in hospital with bone fractures, chief executive officer of Dutch railways NS Wouter Koolmees said at the news conference.

Three of those injured in the train crash are seriously ill in intensive care, Dutch public broadcaster NOS said Tuesday evening. Their condition was described as “extremely serious, but stable”. All three have undergone surgery. Most of those who were hospitalised have since been allowed home.

NS officials said there will be no trains between Leiden and The Hague until at least April 11, while investigators try to work out what happened and repairs to the track are carried out. Buses will be brought in on the busy route between the two cities.

The Safety Council will lead the investigation into the crash. Police said they would also assess if there was any basis for filing criminal charges and report their findings to the Prosecutor’s Office. The investigation will focus on how the crane came to be on an active line.

“A terrible accident in Voorschoten,” Prime Minister Mark Rutte tweeted. He expressed support for the victims and their loved ones.

“With our thoughts, we are with the victims of the train accident in Voorschoten and their families. Many are currently in fear and uncertainty. We sympathise intensely with all of them,” said King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima in a brief statement released by the Dutch Royal House.

“It looked like a movie,” Anwar Akrouh (20), one of the passengers on the NS intercity train said. “The lights went out, it got dark, and people tried to get out of the train. I saw three injured people. Someone screamed, that was the train driver. I also helped someone who was in a lot of pain. We called 112, the emergency services were there after 10 minutes. Very sweet local residents helped us. Many thanks for that.”

The accident shook Minister of Infrastructure and Water Management Mark Harbers and State Secretary Vivianne Heijnen. In a first response, they expressed condolences and strength to the victims and their loved ones. Harbers also expressed thanks to the emergency services.

“My thoughts are also with the rail- and train employees that experienced this terrible action while at work. I wish them a lot of strength,” said Heijnen.

“This is truly an incredibly tragic accident,” said Voorschoten mayor Nadine Stemerdink. “I sympathise with the victims. My thoughts go out to all the family and friends of those involved.”

