Trainee lifeguards present projects in preparation for professional diploma | THE DAILY HERALD

Trainee Léa Rochery presents her project to the media. (Robert Luckock photo)





MARIGOT–As part of preparation for the professional diploma of youth, popular education and sport, aquatic and swimming activities (Brevet Professionnel de la Jeunesse, de l’Éducation Populaire et du Sport, Activités Aquatiques et de la Natation (BP JEPS AAN)) to become a lifeguard, nine of ten trainees in this course recently presented their projects at La Salle Aquatico in Hope Estate with teacher Cécile Lucidarme.

The projects are a mandatory requirement that will allow them to validate two of the four stages required to obtain their diploma. Set up by the Collectivité with Centre de Ressources d’Expertise et de Performance Sportives (CREPS) Antilles-Guyane, the training started last September and will end in June 2023 before a jury for the final stage.

Ranging in age from 20 to 47, these future lifeguards have very different backgrounds. Some of them are retraining, others are perfecting their skills, but they all have the same motivation, to practise this profession in a structure or on their own.

The trainees are taking a series of courses, 700 hours in the classroom, 300 hours in companies, and travelling. In the absence of a structure in the territory, training at the swimming pool takes place once a month in Saint-Barthélemy and three trips to Guadeloupe are also on the agenda.

The swimming pools at Carib Swim Team in Cole Bay and at the Belair Fitness Center have been considered for use.

The training is financed 85% by European Social Funds (ESF) and 15% by the Collectivité. To obtain their certificates, the students have to validate four phases: supervising the public, implementing an activity project, conducting a session or learning, and using aquatic and swimming techniques in a learning cycle.

The trainees are now putting into practice their projects on which they have been working for several weeks to validate the first two phases. These projects will take shape from March 4 until mid-April.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/trainee-lifeguards-present-projects-in-preparation-for-professional-diploma