Training from OECS for procurement services | THE DAILY HERALD

Premier Ellis Lorenzo Webster with trainer and trainees.

ANGUILLA–Abraham Weeks of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States Pool Procurement Ser-vices (OECS-PPS), is on island providing training assistance to the Anguilla Pharmacy and Therapeutics Committee (PTC).

Premier Ellis Lorenzo Webster said that pharmacovigilance has taken centre stage in recent years as healthcare professionals redefine the roles and importance of the PTC in promoting the rational use of medicines in healthcare systems. The addition of medicines to the formulary and changes to it, coupled with numerous innovations and improvements to pharmaceutical systems globally, necessi-tate building stronger relationships across the region and enhancing communication and processes, thereby improving the overall delivery of healthcare in Anguilla.

