Training program in support of police intelligence operations | THE DAILY HERALD

Trainees from St. Maarten and other Dutch Caribbean islands.

PHILIPSBURG–The course “Training Intelligence Ondersteuner” was successfully completed by a group of officers from St. Maarten and other Dutch Caribbean islands. St. Maarten Police Force KPSM management congratulated all participants.

The training programme, aimed at enhancing intelligence support in law enforcement, provided participants with invaluable knowledge and skills to strengthen their abilities in the field, said KPSM. “We commend each individual for their dedication, perseverance, and commitment to professional development. The successful completion of this rigorous training is a testament to the hard work and determination exhibited by all participants.”

The management team said it is proud to acknowledge the trainees’ accomplishments and the positive impact they will undoubtedly have on their community’s safety and security.

KPSM thanked the instructors and trainers who facilitated the Training Intelligence Ondersteuner programme, as their expertise and guidance were instrumental in shaping the participants’ success.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/training-program-in-support-of-police-intelligence-operations