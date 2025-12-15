Travel agency Caraïbes Luxury Vacations opens in Marigot | THE DAILY HERALD

Guests enjoying the party at La Terrasse Rooftop. (Robert Luckock photo)

MARIGOT–A party was held at La Terrasse Rooftop in West Indies Mall on Friday evening to celebrate the opening of a new travel agency, Caraïbes Luxury Vacation, on Rue Général de Gaulle, Marigot.

“We have 25 years of travel industry experience welcoming groups coming from Canada, France, and the USA, to organise conventions and seminars, in St. Maarten and Saint Martin, Saint Barthélemy, Anguilla, and other Caribbean islands,” said agency director Thomas Sereni. “The objective is to schedule tailor-made trips for those people coming from those countries and to promote the destination around the world.

“We are also working with Selectour, one of the biggest agency networks in France. We believe it’s a good opportunity to launch our agency in the high season now that Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) is fully open and operating.”

Sereni and co-director Karine Crève-Coeur introduced their staff working at the agency. Special offers are currently being promoted.

JC Bar mixologists offered complimentary cocktails on the theme of the five continents, that complemented the tapas served. The evening also had live music performed by a guitar-playing/singing duo. Photography was arranged by Souleyman Studio. The evening closed with a raffle.

For more information call (+33) 687 68 26 48.

