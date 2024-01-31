Travel in Style Journeys, SMART 2024 cooperating | THE DAILY HERALD

A La Compagnie aircraft.

PHILIPSBURG–United States luxury travel specialist “Travel in Style Journeys” by E. Clarke Travel will be an important partner in the April 8-11 St. Martin/St. Maarten Annual Regional Tradeshow (SMART).

Travel in Style Journeys will bring travel agents to the trade show and assist with a contest for tickets to travel to the event in its luxurious aeroplane.

As of February 18, luxury airliner La Compagnie will be operating from Newark to St. Maarten under the “Travel in Style Journeys” programme run by E. Clarke Travel. The lavish Business Class Only seating operator will celebrate its maiden flight with an entourage of selected journalists and agents on board highlighting the destination and the opportunity to connect to the region at SMART.

Director of high-end tour operator E. Clarke Travel Wahid Essafi is elated about the cooperation. “St. Maarten/St. Martin and the surrounding islands as spokes to our new hub destination Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) are known for its offer of luxurious lodgings. The northeastern Caribbean region SMART serves to make a perfect combination with our targeted clientele of Travel In Style Journeys. We as E. Clarke Travel are looking forward to further expanding connections in the region at SMART, and in turn contribute to the northeastern tourism product in the process,” said Essafi.

SMART 2024 opened its Early Bird Registration last week. Tourism businesses and those serving the industry are invited to join the principal trade show of the northeastern Caribbean to connect to tourism firms foreign and domestic.

Its 16th edition will be held this April 8 to 11 at Sonesta Maho Beach Resort. The trade show is traditionally organised by the St. Maarten Tourism Bureau, St. Maarten Hospitality and Trade Association (SHTA), the Office de Tourisme de St. Martin and the Club du Tourisme. The event is the largest travel platform in the Northeastern Caribbean for foreign tour operators, OTAs and travel agents to do business with local hoteliers, DMCs and excursions.

In addition, the presence of many large regional hotels and companies attracts further interested companies from the region and beyond serving the region’s main industry.

Lower Early Bird Prices apply until February 28. As SMART’s previous edition was wholly sold out, organisers are encouraged to ensure a spot on the trade show floor within this time frame.

Interested parties can contact the SMART team at tel. 1-721-542-0108 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

or find booking and lodging information at SHTA.com/SMART.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/travel-in-style-journeys-smart-2024-cooperating