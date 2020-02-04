Traveller arrested for fake passport | THE DAILY HERALD

AIRPORT–A man T.P.C. was arrested at Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) on Sunday, February 2, for travelling to St. Maarten from Antigua on a fake passport.

Immigration officials stopped him when he tried to get through the Immigration checkpoint because officers noticed that his passport looked illegitimate.

After it was verified that his documents were indeed falsified, C. was detained by Police Alpha Team.

He was then transported to the Philipsburg police station, where he is being held pending further investigation.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/traveller-arrested-for-fake-passport