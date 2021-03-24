Treaty’s principle of peaceful coexistence endures despite challenges, says Holiday | THE DAILY HERALD

Governor Eugene Holiday speaks at the 373rd anniversary of the Treaty of Concordia on Tuesday. (Robert Luckock photo)

CONCORDIA–In his Treaty of Concordia address on Tuesday, Governor Eugene Holiday reminded that the Treaty recognised the need and value of cooperation for the development of the island.

Since the signing of the Treaty 373 years ago from Tuesday, March 23, its principle of peaceful coexistence has endured in the face of numerous and recurrent challenges and threats.

“Speaking of challenges, we need not look far. For over a year now we are faced with the realities of the unprecedented impact of the [coronavirus – Ed.] COVID-19 pandemic on our health, on our economy and way of life,” he said. “And this following the devastation caused on our island by Hurricane Irma just three-and-a-half years ago.

“Throughout these challenges we were, and continue to be reminded of the interconnectedness of our island and people. We were reminded that whatever affects the south affects the north of our island and vice versa. We were reminded that we form a natural bond that transcends across our north/south border – a bond anchored:

“In the geographic reality that our island is one island; in our social reality that we are connected through close family ties and friendships; in our cultural reality that we have a shared history and traditions; and in the economic reality that we form an economic union. In short, a real enduring bond that shaped our way of life.”

He said our way of life of peaceful coexistence, passed on from generation to generation, has served to help shape and develop The Friendly Island into a truly unique Caribbean Gem, “our Sweet St. Martin Land.”

“Today’s [Tuesday’s – Ed.] commemoration therefore reconfirms the importance and value of our enduring bond and interactions. Faced with increasing threats from climate change and global pandemics as well as from the ever-changing global environment, the treaty reminds us that we must respond with greater cooperation and coordination to secure our future.

“We must do so in solidarity and with determination to meet the real and practical needs of the people of our shared island. That is through effective cooperation to secure work and protect the health and safety of our people.

“In closing, on this 373rd anniversary of the Treaty of Concordia, let us therefore draw inspiration from its principle of cooperation to create new opportunities and secure the well-being of current and future generations of St. Martiners.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/treaty-s-principle-of-peaceful-coexistence-endures-despite-challenges-says-holiday