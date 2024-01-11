Trend of higher voter turnout continues into late afternoon | THE DAILY HERALD

Voters streaming in and out of polling station number 14, Belvedere Community Center.

PHILIPSBURG–As of 5:00pm today, exactly 10,330 people had voted at one of the twenty polling stations in St. Maarten, continuing the trend of higher voter turnout compared to the last election in 2020.

The tally at 5:00pm represented a turnout of 45.8% of the 22,553 eligible voters. However, the total number of eligible voters does not account for those who were added to the voter's list this week. The Daily Herald understands that the Central Voting Bureau will provide the exact number later tonight.



In 2020, there were 8,996 votes cast by 5:00pm, or roughly 39% of the eligible voters in that election.

There is usually a late surge in voters in the three hours prior to polls closing at 8:00pm. If that also happens today, then the final turnout may be as high as 15,000 people, or roughly 65%.

In 2020, the final turnout was 13,744, or 59.7%.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/trend-of-higher-voter-turnout-continues-into-late-afternoon