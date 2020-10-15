‘Trends’ publication focuses on 10 years in Caribbean Neths. | THE DAILY HERALD

The Bottom, Saba

BONAIRE–Annual publication “Trends in the Caribbean Netherlands 2020” offers important data on the economy and society of the Caribbean Netherlands.

This year’s publication is a special edition, as Bonaire, Saba and St. Eustatius became special municipalities of the Netherlands 10 years ago. Statistics Netherlands CBS therefore also has been producing statistics on the Caribbean Netherlands for 10 years.

What has happened in the last 10 years on the islands with regard to the population, the economy, tourism or prices? Between 2011 and 2019, the number of residents in Bonaire has grown annually by an average of 900 people. In 2018, the wages of female employees on Saba were 17 per cent lower than those of male employees. In 2011 the difference was 23 per cent. Between 2010 and 2019, consumer prices in St. Eustatius have increased by 25.1 per cent. This is an average increase of 2.5 per cent per year.

This and a wide range of useful statistics are included in the new CBS publication, available electronically to the public through

www.cbs.nl/caribischnederland, it was stated in a press release.

The hard copy will soon be available in Bonaire. Persons who would like to receive a hard copy can send an email to

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/trends-publication-focuses-on-10-years-in-caribbean-neths