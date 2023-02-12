Tri-partite agreement signed for clean-up of Grand Îlet | THE DAILY HERALD

President Louis Mussington (centre), Nature is Key President Juliette Irish (left) and Conservatoire du Littoral representative Anne-Marie Bouillé (right) during the signing. Looking on is Collectivité second Vice President Bernadette Davis (far right).

MARIGOT–A tri-partite agreement for the clean-up, protection and management of the small island Grand Îlet in Simpson Bay Lagoon has been signed between the Collectivité, Conservatoire du Littoral and the Sandy Ground association Nature is Key.

The 6,000-square metre island has long been abandoned as a waste dump for all manner of debris. It is 95% owned by Conservatoire du Littoral. The aim of the agreement is to ensure protection of this area and to allow creation of activities for young people in Sandy Ground to begin with, and then for those of the other districts.

It is the first time an association has signed such an agreement. The Collectivité’s wish is to involve the population in the protection of other sites in the future by including an association in these initiatives. The association’s first mission will be to clean up the island.

The coast around Grand Îlet was already cleaned up during the boat wreck removal operation by Koole Contractors.

Nature is Key is an association that has some 60 children ages 3-15, but older children will be mobilised for this clean-up.

The Collectivité will also hire a company to remove waste, some of which is very bulky. After the clean-up phase, the island will be landscaped with a path and rest areas to allow observation of the fauna and flora present and to offer a preserved setting so that the population can re-appropriate this natural space. This development will be carried out by young people in vocational integration.

