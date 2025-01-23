Tribute to Whitney Houston comes to St. Maarten Feb. 12 | THE DAILY HERALD

Belinda Davids





~ Early bird special on tickets ends Sat. ~

MADAME ESTATE–Fans of the legendary late Whitney Houston are in for an unforgettable evening as “The Greatest Love of All: A Tribute to Whitney Houston” graces the stage at Aleeze Convention Center, Madame Estate, on Wednesday, February 12, starting at 8:00pm sharp.

The world-class show, headlined by the extraordinary Belinda Davids, will be a heartfelt homage to one of the greatest vocalists of all time. Known for her breathtaking voice and captivating stage presence, Davids brings Houston’s timeless hits to life, including classics such as “I Will Always Love You”, “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” and “The Greatest Love of All”.

Presented by Laughter 4 Us Foundation, Hertz, Port St. Maarten and NAGICO, this event promises to be an emotional, nostalgic journey through Houston’s remarkable career, showcasing the power and beauty of her music in a way that touches audiences worldwide, coordinators said. They made clear that the tribute will be a celebration of Houston’s legacy, performed with love and respect.

“Join us for an evening of soul-stirring music and extraordinary talent. Whether you’re a lifelong fan or just discovering Whitney’s music, this is a show you don’t want to miss,” they said. An early-bird special of US $50 per ticket is in effect until Saturday, January 25.

Davids is an award-winning artiste renowned for her ability to channel Houston’s iconic sound and spirit. With a career spanning decades, Davids has mesmerised audiences globally with her vocal prowess and heartfelt performances, making her the perfect choice for this tribute.

Tickets are available at Van Dorp, Tech Hub, Nectar in Cole Bay, Levi’s in Marigot, Buzz Hope Estate and Suki Supermarket in French Quarter.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/tribute-to-whitney-houston-comes-to-st-maarten-feb-12