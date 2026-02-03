Trinidad puts on a show of all shows to welcome WINAIR’s inaugural flight | THE DAILY HERALD

Trinidad’s Minister of Transport & Civil Aviation, Eli Zakour (left) presents a painting of seven iconic buildings in Trinidad & Tobago, to WINAIR CEO Hans van de Velde. (Robert Luckock photo)

AIRPORT–Cultural dancers, Soca music, Trinidadian delicacies and hospitality, water cannon salutes at both destinations; all the ingredients for the warmest of welcomes greeted national carrier Windward Islands Airways International WINAIR’s inaugural flight to Piarco International Airport, Port of Spain, on Sunday.

There were two official ceremonies, the first at Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) before the departure of the ATR 42, and for arrival at Piarco International Airport. The flight left precisely on time and flag-waving passengers enjoyed the smoothest of flights, both ways, the pilots receiving generous applause.

The Shiv Shakti Dancers entertained the audience at the welcome ceremony in Piarco International Airport. (Robert Luckock photo)

WINAIR CEO Hans van de Velde speaking at the Trinidad welcome ceremony. (Robert Luckock photo)

WINAIR is offering a twice-weekly non-stop service to Trinidad and Tobago, Wednesday and Sunday, and now connects 17 destinations in the Caribbean from PJIA.

Marking the occasion at PJIA was Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunications (TEATT) Grisha Heyliger-Marten, PJIA’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Ms. Michael Lake, Senator and Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation for Trinidad and Tobago, Eli Zakour, and WINAIR’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Hans van de Velde.

Minister Zakour and Van de Velde both spoke again at the arrival ceremony in Trinidad.

“This milestone is not just about connectivity, but connection,” said Heyliger-Marten. “Trinidad and St. Maarten share more than geography, we share cultural rhythm, colonial pasts, family ties, and a resilience that defines us Caribbean people. We learn to adapt, to build and create opportunities when circumstances are ideal.

“That shared resilience continues to shape how we are today. We see it in Carnival where freedom of expression takes centre stage, we hear it in Soca which moves seamlessly between borders, and we taste it in our food. This new WINAIR route works because cultural connection drives demand and regional connection strengthens economic opportunities.”

She shared that a previous discussion with Minister Zakour presented several areas for collaboration.

Minister Zakour in his remarks said: “this is an important moment for regional air connectivity. It strengthens ties between our two countries. I extend my appreciation to the Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation and the management and staff of WINAIR for their partnership and commitment to regional activity.”

CEO Van de Velde noted WINAIR’s remarkable rise in the last few years, doubling in size since 2023, has enabled it to acquire another aircraft, taking the fleet to 10 planes in 2026, the decision

made just two days ago.

Asked what he attributed the success of the airline to, he replied: “an extraordinary multinational management team with many years of experience.” He reminded that WINAIR is the oldest airline in the region at 65 years old. “We are no nonsense, steady, stable, reliable.”

“It’s a great moment for us to start this route,” Van de Velde told the audience in Trinidad. “There’s a lot of business to be done between Trinidad and St. Maarten aside from tourism. We are also working with Caribbean Airlines and finalising a partnership to offer six flights a week between the two islands. If this route is a success, which we are sure it will be, we’ll be looking at further growth to new destinations.”

At the Trinidad airport reception, welcome remarks for WINAIR were made by General Manager of the Airports Authority of Trinidad and Tobago, Hayden Newton, Minister of Trade, Investment and Tourism Satyakama Maharaj, and Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation Zakour.

Minister Maharaj described the new WINAIR route as an “economic enabler”. He went on to quote some “remarkable” figures from the airline; 16% growth in scheduled capacity in the first half of 2025, 22% increase in passengers transported, and 28% rise in total revenue.

“WINAIR’s decision to select Port of Spain as a key route is a vote of confidence in Trinidad and Tobago’s economy, our tourism potential, and as a regional hub,” he said.

With Carnival starting in two weeks, Trinidad’s melting pot of cultures was represented by the Shiv Shakti Dancers who put on a colourful and energetic performance for the audience. Also entertaining the audience was Soca artist Sherman de Vries from St. Maarten who has collaborated with artistes from Trinidad.

Before departing for St. Maarten, passengers made sure to try Trinidad’s famous “Doubles” street food.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/trinidad-puts-on-a-show-of-all-shows-to-welcome-winair-s-inaugural-flight