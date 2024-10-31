Trip to Italy, 250,000 Fun Miles, $850 voucher prizes in Fun Miles campaign | THE DAILY HERALD

Fun Miles representative and Fun Miles partners at the launch held at Kooyman on Friday.

CAY HILL–A nine-day trip to Italy including airfare, hotel stay, tour, breakfast and more is one of the top prizes up for grabs in the Fun Miles year-end campaign launched at Kooyman on Friday.

Several Fun Miles partners attended the launch, during which Fun Miles unveiled the campaign and gave attendees a sneak peek into the prizes that will be awarded to winners. The campaign officially kicks off on November 1.

For this year’s campaign, Fun Miles brought back its Word Fun game that was done two years ago. To participate, Fun Miles cardholders have to shop at participating partners to receive WordFun cards with letter tiles. They can use the letters to complete their game board. Game boards are available for free at all participating partners. Participants must create seven words on the game board, which should include three sponsors’ names and four other words from the game board dictionary to enter for a chance to win.

Prizes include a trip to Italy from Mau Asam Travel, 250,000 Fun Miles courtesy of Windward Islands Bank (WIB) and a Kooyman gift voucher of US $850. The campaign kicks off on November 1, 2024, and runs through January 25, 2025.

Instant prizes can also be won. Participants have to head to the Fun Miles app and scratch their way to fun rewards like bonus miles, discounts and prizes such as a one-year breakfast at Carl and Son’s, a weekend-stay at Holland House or a jewellery set from SoDutch Jewelry. Each time cardholders shop at a participating partner, they will receive a play. “So, the more you shop, the more chances you have to win,” said Fun Miles.

Information on the campaign can be found on Fun Miles’ website funmiles.net.

For the game rules, participation terms, a list of partners, and a complete list of prizes, visit funmiles.net.

funmiles.net.

More information can be obtained by contacting Fun Miles' customer service via WhatsApp at +599-9-560-3300, visit funmiles.net or facebook.com/funmiles.

funmiles.net or

facebook.com/funmiles.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/trip-to-italy-250-000-fun-miles-850-voucher-prizes-in-fun-miles-campaign